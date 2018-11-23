Ottawa Public Health reports 2nd case of E. Coli

Health officials have confirmed a second case of E. coli in Ottawa, part of a broader outbreak in Ontario, Quebec and several U.S. States that's linked to romaine lettuce.

This case was reported to Ottawa Public Health (OPH) on Nov. 5. On Friday, lab testing confirmed it was the same strain as the broader outbreak.

The agency only said the person is an adult under 65 years old who reported eating romaine lettuce.

The previous case was reported to authorities on Oct. 26. OPH says the lettuce connection is only thing so far that the two cases share in common.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has warned Canadians not to consume romaine lettuce products.

People are advised to throw out any romaine lettuce as well as open produce that may have touched it.

They should also wash any fridge drawers, containers or countertops where lettuce may have been stored with soap and warm water.