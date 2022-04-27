Dozens of blocks of downtown Ottawa closing to protester vehicles

The city and police plan to keep protesting vehicles out of the shaded area on the map. These plans are as of Tuesday and may change. (City of Ottawa)

Police and city officials say vehicles in a weekend rally won't be allowed in northern Centretown or the southern ByWard Market while assuring everyone else they'll be able to get in.

The "Rolling Thunder" rally has events scheduled in the downtown area Friday evening through Saturday. Ottawa's interim police chief said Wednesday organizers have said they will leave after a Sunday morning church service in Vanier.

The presence of vehicles and some messaging has raised concerns it could resemble the disruptive, weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protest-turned-occupation in January and February.

While allowing people their right to lawful, peaceful demonstrations, the City of Ottawa says it will set up a "motor vehicle exclusion zone" Friday and Saturday where "no motor vehicles involved in any event (rally, protest, demonstration) are permitted."

At the same time, it says other vehicles — including public transit — pedestrians and cyclists will be allowed in.

The zone's borders are, in general:

Bronson Avenue to the west, along with Wellington Street starting at the Portage Bridge.

Wellington and Murray Streets to the north.

Waller Street and King Edward Avenue to the east.

To the south, Laurier Avenue until Nicholas Street, where the border becomes Rideau Street.

City Hall closing

The city isn't planning any transit changes and said to check online for traffic updates. Police did single out a Saturday afternoon ride that will leave using Nicholas Street to get to Highway 417.

City hall and its underground parking garage close Thursday at 5 p.m. until 7 a.m. Monday.

WATCH | Ottawa's interim police chief on some of the traffic plans: Acting Ottawa police chief says motorcycle rally won’t turn into another occupation Duration 1:03 Acting police chief Steve Bell says officers are ready to enforce “exclusionary zones” during this weekend’s motorcycle rally to prevent the event from turning into another long-term occupation. 1:03

Ottawa police say they will receive help from other police forces and plan to use physical barriers and "quick response teams" as part of their strategy to control access.

In comparison, police and the city told everyone to avoid downtown when the convoy began in late January. Then as it emptied in mid-to-late February, police set up checkpoints to only allow certain people into the downtown core.

Police talk to a motorist at a checkpoint on Metcalfe Street heading toward downtown Ottawa after a weeks-long protest-turned-occupation was dismantled. (Patrick Doyle/Reuters)

The plan to handle this weekend's rally has been criticized by some city councillors including Coun. Catherine McKenney, whose Somerset ward includes Centretown, because protest vehicles will still be allowed on the same residential streets that were affected by the winter convoy.

On its website one of Rolling Thunder's three "partners" has encouraged people to park along some of those streets and walk to a Saturday morning rally at the National War Memorial.