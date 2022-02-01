Protest vehicles banned near Parliament Hill ahead of weekend motorcycle rally

A group with elements reminiscent of this winter's convoy protest has announced plans for a series of weekend events in Ottawa, but local police say protesters won't be allowed to bring their vehicles to streets near Parliament Hill and the National War Memorial.

Unlike the "Freedom Convoy" in January and February, "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" isn't promoting a petition for changing COVID-19 rules, but rather aligning itself with groups that have varied motives.

The event's website lists three "partners" that include: a veteran's group wanting to restore and protect fundamental rights; a group that says it wants the end of all tyrannical laws; and a pro-convoy streamer whose videos go back to the last days of the Ottawa occupation and who has since frequented the freedom rally circuit.

Under a photo of motorcyclists and the slogan "The Bikers Are Coming," the organizers of the weekend protest also list events starting Friday with a 6 p.m. rally on Parliament Hill, a Saturday morning service at the National War Memorial, another Saturday afternoon Hill rally and a Sunday church service in Vanier.

A convoy protester speaks to the crowd on the last weekend of the Freedom Convoy. That 'Live From The Shed' branding matches one of three 'partners' on the Rolling Thunder website. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

In a news release Monday ahead of an afternoon meeting of the Ottawa Police Services Board, local police shared some details of their plans.

First on the list is banning protest vehicles from certain areas.

"As a result of the unlawful protest, the City of Ottawa's position is that no motor vehicle protests, rallies or events will be allowed in the designated downtown core areas. The Ottawa Police is supporting and enforcing that decision," it said.

"This includes areas near Parliament Hill and the National War Memorial and applies to all demonstrations, rallies and events."

A video update on the Rolling Thunder website said by not allowing bikers to do a loop of the memorial, the event risks becoming a "free-for-all."

Travel delays expected, more details to come

Ottawa police said residents should expect travel delays this weekend in the core and around an unspecified gathering site on Eagleson Road to the west. A traffic plan is in the works and it may include closing some downtown streets to vehicles.

Police said it would draw resources from the RCMP, as well as other provincial and municipal police forces to protect both public safety and the right to lawfully, peacefully protest.

Downtown residents reported being scared and harassed and many businesses closed during the Freedom Convoy, which stayed in Ottawa from the last weekend in January until the Family Day long weekend.

It has so far led to hundreds of criminal charges against attendees and organizers.

The police and government response is under review on multiple fronts, including the Monday announcement of an inquiry into the use of the federal Emergencies Act. Ottawa's police chief resigned and the head of the city's police oversight board was voted out.

Parts of Metcalfe, O'Connor and Wellington streets have remained closed to vehicles for more than two months.