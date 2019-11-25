Road safety plan sets sights on reducing injuries, deaths by 20%
City to pour $31.5M into segregated bike lanes, more traffic lights
It's not quite "Vision Zero," but the latest investment in Ottawa's push toward safer roads for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers is a step in the right direction, Mayor Jim Watson said Monday.
"This plan aims to continue progress towards zero fatalities or major injuries on our roadways, and has a goal of reducing by 20 per cent the average annual rate of fatal and major injury collisions by 2024," Watson announced at the corner of Gladstone Avenue and Bay Streets, where new traffic lights will soon be installed.
The city will invest $31.5 million investment over the next four years, beginning in 2020, including a one-time cash infusion of $4 million for various infrastructure improvements.
The road safety plan identifies four major priorities:
- Vulnerable road users.
- Intersections.
- Rural areas.
- High-risk drivers.
Speed limits will be reduced in some residential areas, where new or rebuilt roads will be designed with a 30 km/h speed limit in mind.
In rural area, the focus will be on curbing speeders and improving road conditions, said Coun. Stephen Blais, chair of the city's transportation committee.
"We're going to be doing advanced indications for stopping, with advanced road paint and larger, blinking signs," Blais said.
- Councillor hopes new road policy will eliminate fatalities
- Cycling advocate calls for safer roads after 3rd death of 2019
- City of Ottawa to implement more 'protected intersections'
Phil Landry, the city's director of traffic services, said his department is looking at low-cost solutions to improve cycling safety at 10 intersections, including a $400,000 redesign of the intersection of Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue W.
"Moving forward, we're going to be building cycle tracks so that cyclists aren't next to traffic, they're separated," Landry said.
The plan will be put before the transportation committee on Dec. 4, then on to city council on Dec. 11.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.