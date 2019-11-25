Road safety plan sets sights on reducing injuries, deaths by 20%

It's not quite "Vision Zero," but the latest investment in Ottawa's push toward safer roads for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers is a step in the right direction, Mayor Jim Watson said Monday.

"This plan aims to continue progress towards zero fatalities or major injuries on our roadways, and has a goal of reducing by 20 per cent the average annual rate of fatal and major injury collisions by 2024," Watson announced at the corner of Gladstone Avenue and Bay Streets, where new traffic lights will soon be installed.

The city will invest $31.5 million investment over the next four years, beginning in 2020, including a one-time cash infusion of $4 million for various infrastructure improvements.

The road safety plan identifies four major priorities:

Vulnerable road users.

Intersections.

Rural areas.

High-risk drivers.

Speed limits will be reduced in some residential areas, where new or rebuilt roads will be designed with a 30 km/h speed limit in mind.

A ghost bike marks the scene of a fatal collision on Laurier Avenue W. in May. (David Richard/CBC)

In rural area, the focus will be on curbing speeders and improving road conditions, said Coun. Stephen Blais, chair of the city's transportation committee.

"We're going to be doing advanced indications for stopping, with advanced road paint and larger, blinking signs," Blais said.

Phil Landry, the city's director of traffic services, said his department is looking at low-cost solutions to improve cycling safety at 10 intersections, including a $400,000 redesign of the intersection of Elgin Street and Laurier Avenue W.

"Moving forward, we're going to be building cycle tracks so that cyclists aren't next to traffic, they're separated," Landry said.

The plan will be put before the transportation committee on Dec. 4, then on to city council on Dec. 11.