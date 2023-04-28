Water levels expected to rise again along Ottawa River

Water levels along the lower Ottawa River, from Arnprior to Hawkesbury, are expected to rise this weekend, the Ottawa River Regulating Committee warned in a news release issued Friday.

The group said it anticipates water levels along the main stem of the Ottawa River will rise again next week and could exceed flooding thresholds.

"Rainfall runoff could affect multiple streets, lawns and houses in low-lying areas," the release said.

"Water levels are currently expected to remain well below historical flood levels of 2019 on the main stem of the Ottawa River."

The committee listed flood-prone areas that could be the most impacted:

Chats Lake.

Constance Bay area.

Britannia/Lac Deschênes.

Cumberland.

City of Clarence-Rockland.

Township of Alfred Plantagenet.

Vulnerable areas down to Montreal.

"Peak river conditions remain dependent on snowmelt in the northern part of the basin and rainfall," the release said.

"There is uncertainty on the rainfall amounts and the areas that could be affected."

The group encouraged residents of these areas to monitor weather conditions, stay away from watercourses, and ensure children are supervised around waterways.

The committee will provide updates on its website. This flood warning statement is in effect until May 5, the release said.