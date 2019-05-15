Water levels dropping along the Ottawa River

For the first time in more than a week, water levels along the Ottawa River are falling instead of rising.

The latest numbers from the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board show declining levels on the river all the way from Pembroke, Ont., to Hawkesbury, Ont.

In Pembroke, levels have dropped 16 centimetres since peaking on Saturday. In Britannia in west Ottawa they have dropped four centimetres since hitting a peak on Monday, and in Hawkesbury they fell a centimetre after peaking on Tuesday.

The board expects the river will continue to decline in the days ahead, but cautioned that how quickly that happens will depend on rainfall amounts.

The Ottawa River has spread out across paths along the river because of high water levels. (Ryan Tumilty/CBC)

By the numbers

In their announcement Wednesday at 5 p.m., the board said water levels in Pembroke were at 113.55 metres above sea level.

Lac Coulonge is at 109.07 metres, down 10 centimetres from its peak level.

Arnprior, Ont., is at 76.1 metres and has fallen nine centimetres since Monday's peak.

Britannia in west Ottawa is at 60.56 metres.

The Hull Marina in Gatineau is at 44.89 metres and has fallen six centimetres in the last 24 hours.

Thurso, Que., is at 43.38 metres, down two centimetres since peaking on Tuesday.

And Hawkesbury, Ont., is at 42.52 metres, with levels declining but still 30 centimetres higher than the previous record set in 1951.

All forecasts are approximate and subject to change based on the weather and other factors.

All records are based on data from the planning board, which goes back as far as the 1930s in some areas.