Ottawa River surfers suit up to help flood victims
About 20 surfers in wetsuits helping to save homes in Ottawa-Gatineau
A group that spends their spare time surfing the Ottawa River are putting their wetsuits to use helping flood victims go where other volunteers can't reach.
A group called River Surf Ottawa-Gatineau was set to hold a competition on the river on Saturday but with water levels reaching record high levels and communities in dire need, they took up a different challenge.
A group of about 20 surfers have split their efforts between Fitzroy Harbour and Gatineau on Saturday.
They began by filling sandbags but quickly realized their efforts were needed right in the water so they grabbed their wetsuits and didn't hesitate.
- 'A panic situation': Fitzroy Harbour residents pleading for help
- Real test yet to come as Ottawa River peaks Tuesday or Wednesday
- Rising water, rising fears
Tim Stiles, 32, works as a policy analyst in Ottawa and has been surfing the river for seven years.
He spent the weekend in Fitzroy Harbour and was back at it on Monday. Stiles said their wetsuits enable them to stay in the cold water longer.
"We've just been grabbing canoe- and rowboat-loads of sandbags and bringing them to areas that need reinforcement that are too deep," he said. "In our wetsuits, it's been easier."
Surfer Eric Winch, 25, joined Stiles to help deliver sandbags to the water side of properties along Moorhead Drive on Monday.
"If I'm out surfing and enjoying the water levels, I feel guilty with everybody else losing their homes, so I have to come and help out," he said. "I had to clear my conscience."
Over 50 homes in the west Ottawa community have been surrounded by water as the Ottawa River continues to rise. Water levels have broken records in several areas along the river, including Lac Coulonge, Que., Arnprior, Ont. and Ottawa.
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces arrived in the area on Sunday to help protect homes. In total, more than 700 army personnel are on site throughout the Ottawa-Gatineau area.
Greg Thompson has been working tirelessly to try and save the home he and his family have lived in for the past 12 years.
He said the efforts of surfers and other volunteers have made all the difference.
"It's been pretty impressive how many people have come around and helped out," he said. "It's been a long go, but we're doing well."
The councillor for the area, Eli El Chantiry, said he is advising residents along Moorhead Drive to prepare to evacuate their homes.
The municipality can't order people to leave but may suggest that they do if emergency personnel can't get to their properties because of the water.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.