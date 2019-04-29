Ottawa River surfers suit up to help flood victims

A group that spends their spare time surfing the Ottawa River are putting their wetsuits to use helping flood victims go where other volunteers can't reach.

A group called River Surf Ottawa-Gatineau was set to hold a competition on the river on Saturday but with water levels reaching record high levels and communities in dire need, they took up a different challenge.

A group of about 20 surfers have split their efforts between Fitzroy Harbour and Gatineau on Saturday.

They began by filling sandbags but quickly realized their efforts were needed right in the water so they grabbed their wetsuits and didn't hesitate.

Tim Stiles, 32, works as a policy analyst in Ottawa and has been surfing the river for seven years.

He spent the weekend in Fitzroy Harbour and was back at it on Monday. Stiles said their wetsuits enable them to stay in the cold water longer.

"We've just been grabbing canoe- and rowboat-loads of sandbags and bringing them to areas that need reinforcement that are too deep," he said. "In our wetsuits, it's been easier."

Tim Stiles says wetsuits have been coming in handy when it comes to fending off floodwaters. 0:34

Surfer Eric Winch, 25, joined Stiles to help deliver sandbags to the water side of properties along Moorhead Drive on Monday.

"If I'm out surfing and enjoying the water levels, I feel guilty with everybody else losing their homes, so I have to come and help out," he said. "I had to clear my conscience."

Over 50 homes in the west Ottawa community have been surrounded by water as the Ottawa River continues to rise. Water levels have broken records in several areas along the river, including Lac Coulonge, Que., Arnprior, Ont. and Ottawa.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces arrived in the area on Sunday to help protect homes. In total, more than 700 army personnel are on site throughout the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Members of the Canadian Armed Forces arrived in flood-stricken Fitzroy Harbour on Sunday. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

Greg Thompson has been working tirelessly to try and save the home he and his family have lived in for the past 12 years.

He said the efforts of surfers and other volunteers have made all the difference.

"It's been pretty impressive how many people have come around and helped out," he said. "It's been a long go, but we're doing well."

Coun. Eli El-Chantiry says the devastation in west Ottawa communities is greater than in 2017. Maj. Kevin Wong says the water is now lapping at the very top of sandbag walls. 0:58

The councillor for the area, Eli El Chantiry, said he is advising residents along Moorhead Drive to prepare to evacuate their homes.

The municipality can't order people to leave but may suggest that they do if emergency personnel can't get to their properties because of the water.