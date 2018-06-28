Body of missing Renfrew County swimmer found, identified

OPP say they've found the body of a man who went missing while swimming in the Ottawa River near Pembroke, Ont., last week.

Samuel Christiansen, a 20-year-old from Petawawa, Ont., was caught in some rapids off Grants Settlement Road Friday evening, according to Upper Ottawa Valley OPP.

Helicopters and an underwater search team had been looking for him ever since, and Hydro Quebec temporarily lowered the water level of the river in the area on Wednesday.

Police said they found his body in the rapids Wednesday afternoon.

There will be an autopsy to determine the cause of Christiansen's death.