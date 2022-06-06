Parts of path behind Parliament Hill, Supreme Court to be closed into 2023

Some sections of the Ottawa River Pathway behind Parliament Hill and the Supreme Court will be closed Wednesday to accommodate flooding repairs and energy system upgrades.

In a news release issued Monday, the National Capital Commission (NCC) said signs will be posted redirecting pathway users to Wellington Street and Laurier Avenue.

Three sections of the path are affected with two requiring work until 2023.

Portage Bridge to Cliff Heating and Cooling Plant

This section of the pathway will be closed from June until the fall of 2022.

The closure will allow Public Services and Procurement Canada's (PSPC) energy services acquisition program to update energy systems, the NCC said.

Supreme Court escarpment

This section of the pathway will be closed from June until the winter of 2023.

The tunnel on this part of the pathway is being removed, and work is being done to stabilize the escarpment behind the Supreme Court.

The Ottawa River as it receded from the pathway behind Parliament Hill in early June 2019. (Ian Black/CBC)

Parliament Hill escarpment

The section of the pathway from the Rideau Canal to the Pitt parking lot (just east of the Supreme Court) will be open through the summer but will close from September to the fall of 2023.

The rehabilitation of the Hill escarpment is currently being planned after flooding in 2019 "significantly damaged" it, the NCC said.

Planned work includes removing existing vegetation at the base of the escarpment and planting erosion-resistant vegetative cover, building retaining walls, flattening the slope, repairing and reinforcing the natural exposed bedrock face, and replanting vegetation to restore the natural appearance of the escarpment.

Detour until September

A detour will be in place beginning west of the Portage Bridge. It'll take people past Mill Street Brew Pub to cross under the Portage Bridge and will continue on Wellington Street's north sidewalk, where cycling and pedestrian routes will run east and west.

A path down to the Ottawa River from Wellington will be in place west of Parliament Hill, which will take people to the Ottawa Locks at the entrance of the Rideau Canal.

"Active users" may instead decide to use the city's segregated bike lanes along Bay Street and Laurier Avenue West, the NCC added.