Rising Ottawa River could break 60-year-old record

Water levels continued rising along the Ottawa River Friday and are now set to peak this weekend — and potentially set a record upstream from the nation's capital.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board released its latest numbers Friday afternoon.

The peak levels the board had been predicting have moderated slightly, but they're still to set to rise close to the record levels the region saw last week.

In Pembroke, Ont., the river levels could break records this weekend that have stood for nearly 60 years.

Northern reservoirs on the river held back water earlier this season, but those reservoirs are now full. That water is combining with recent rains to increase flows on the river.

As a result, Pembroke is currently under a state of emergency.

By the numbers

The board said at 5 p.m. Friday the water level in Pembroke was at 113.63 metres above sea level, which is 13 centimetres higher than it was a day ago. The board believes the river will peak in the community on Saturday at a height of 113.75 metres, breaking the record set in 1960.

Lac Coulonge is at 109 metres, up four centimetres from Thursday, and is now predicted to rise to 109.2 metres on Saturday. The new forecast peak is 15 centimetres lower than it was on Thursday.

Arnprior, Ont., is at 76.09 metres, but levels there are forecasted to climb another 11 centimetres.

Britannia in west Ottawa is at 60.52 metres. It has risen 10 centimetres in the last 24 hours. The river is set to hit 60.65 metres by Sunday, just below where it peaked last week and slightly lower than what the board has been forecasting.

The Hull Marina in Gatineau is at 44.79 metres, but could climb 21 centimetres due to the rain by Monday.

Thurso, Que., is at 43.26 metres, but is now predicted to climb to 43.4 metres by Monday. Previous forecasts there had predicted a peak 25 centimetres higher than that.

And Hawkesbury, Ont., is at 42.44 metres, but is forecast to climb to 42.55 metres by Monday, which is also lower than previously forecast.

The next update is expected at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

All forecasts are approximate and subject to change based on the weather and other factors.

All records are based on data from the planning board, which goes back as far as the 1930s in some areas.