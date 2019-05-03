Ottawa River levels set to rise again in the capital

After days of dropping around the capital, Ottawa River water levels are likely to rise again over the next few rainy days, mirroring what's been happening upriver.

The Rideau and Mississippi Valley conservation authorities warned Tuesday about the possibility of a rising river in the Britannia and Constance Bay areas, with potentially 30 millimetres or more of rain in the forecast.

"They're stable now and they may increase as a result of the forecasted rain coming on Thursday and Friday," said Brian Stratton, the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority's manager of engineering services.

It's hard to know how much water levels will climb, he said, because there is a lot of variability in the forecasted amounts of rain and still a lot of snow in the northern part of the watershed.

Forecasters have previously said the river would remain high for weeks, and residents have been warned not to dismantle sandbag walls yet.

"We're just telling people to be prepared," said Stratton.

Downstream in Ottawa's Cumberland community, as well as Clarence-Rockland, Ont., and Alfred and Plantagenet, Ont., the conservation authorities said the rain is not expected to raise water levels.

New peak

Upstream to the west of Ottawa, meanwhile, water has been steadily rising again around Pembroke, Ont., where it climbed to a new peak of 113.47 metres above sea level on Tuesday, according to the Ottawa River Regulation Committee.

The levels started going back up there last Thursday and Friday, when waters in the capital started to drop.

The river is expected to continue to rise in Pembroke and areas further upriver until Thursday, when it could hit a forecasted peak of 113.6 metres above sea level.

It also started rising again at Lac Coulonge and Lac Chats, between Pembroke and Ottawa, around Sunday or Monday.

Lac Coulonge was at 108.8 metres above sea level on Tuesday and could peak Friday at 109.15 metres, which would also be a new high-water mark.

Lac Chats, in the Arnprior, Ont., area, is not expected to reach the 76.31 metres it did on April 30.

From Ottawa down to Hawkesbury, Ont., the river has been falling for about a week and has dropped between 27 and 52 centimetres since its peak.