Restored swimming hole brings back River House's former glory

The nearly century-old NCC River House, near the city's Rockcliffe neighbourhood, has recently undergone a facelift that includes a public swimming area and dock with Muskoka chairs.

Ottawans now have another summer swimming hole to choose from — a historic one that's been made new again.

The nearly century-old Ottawa River House — renamed the NCC River House — sits along the shores of the Ottawa River near Rockcliffe Park. Construction on the building was completed in 1925 for the Ottawa New Edinburgh Canoe Club.

Once a hub for boaters and swimmers, it fell into disrepair before work was done by the National Capital Commission (NCC) to revitalize the site, complete with modern plumbing, a pedestrian crossing, parking lot and enclosed swimming area for those, like Elena Kovalevskaya, wanting to take a dip.

"Very, very nice. Beautiful! Oh, it's fantastic," she told CBC as she swam in the water.

Elena Kovalevskaya takes a dip in the new swimming area. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

The plan was to restore the area to its former shimmering glory.

"A hundred years [ago], this was a real centre of recreation in the National Capital Region," said Tobi Nussbaum, CEO of the NCC.

"We have photos of diving boards and people swimming. So, in some ways it's back to the future a little bit of making this site a real hub."

For those looking to take a dip like Kovalevskaya, the water is tested regularly and the area is supervised by lifeguards between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

It includes a couple floating rafts and lane markers for the more ambitious swimmers.

Hefty price tag

Nussbaum said all the upgrades cost around $20 million with the money coming from the federal government as part of deferred maintenance work from 2018.

He said the future maintenance costs will be offset by the building's tenants.

"I think there's a lot more work we can do to offer opportunities, offer destinations for people, not just to walk or bike along our amazing pathway network, but to give them a place to stop and enjoy a glass of lemonade," said Nussbaum.

"I think this is going to become ... a favourite site for both residents and visitors to the National Capital Region."