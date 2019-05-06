Aerial photos show a region besieged by water, even as flooding subsides

Transport Canada's latest aerial photos of the Ottawa River offer more evidence of the destructive power of this spring's flooding, even as water levels begin to subside.

A Transport Canada photographer captured the images on Saturday, several days after an earlier flight surveyed the flood zone from Petawawa, Ont., to Repetigny, Que.

Water levels peaked throughout most of the region on Thursday. Here was the view from the sky on the weekend.

Quyon

The Quyon Ferry access road and dock is at the bottom of the photo. (Transport Canada)

Constance Bay

Flooded homes and cottages line the shore of Constance Bay. (Transport Canada)

Britannia

The water treatment plant is to the left, Britannia Beach to the right. (Transport Canada)

Westboro

The Champlain Bridge, with flooding near Churchill Avenue North and Westboro Beach at the top right. (Transport Canada)

The core

The Chaudière Falls area, including the Chaudière Crossing and Portage Bridge. (Transport Canada)

The Hull Marina is at the bottom left, and the flooded path behind Parliament Hill is can be seen at top right. (Transport Canada)

Pointe-Gatineau, where the Gatineau and Ottawa rivers meet. (Transport Canada)

Lac-Beauchamp

The boulevard Hurtubise and rue Campeau area of Lac-Beauchamp in Gatineau. (Transport Canada)

Orléans

Petrie Island in east Ottawa remained largely submerged on Saturday. (Transport Canada)

Cumberland

The Morin Road area of Cumberland. (Transport Canada)

The same area of Cumberland is at the top of this image, with Masson-Angers in Gatineau at the bottom. (Transport Canada)

Masson-Angers

Chemin du Fer à Cheval in east Gatineau. (Transport Canada)

Clarence-Rockland

Flooding along the main street of Rockland, Ont. (Transport Canada)

Papineauville