Ottawa River dropping — with 1 exception

Water levels along the southern section of the Ottawa River have peaked and are now dropping — with one exception.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, which manages and monitors water levels, said at 9 a.m. Friday the water level in Pembroke was at 113.20 metres above sea level, up three centimetres from Thursday afternoon.

The board expects the river to rise a further 40 centimetres there, peaking at 113.60 metres above sea level on Monday.

Lac Coulonge is at 108.78 metres, down six centimetres from Thursday afternoon. The river reached its peak there on Tuesday at 109.05 metres and is receding, although it could bounce back to Tuesday's peak levels again by the middle of next week.

Arnprior is at 76.09 metres, down five centimetres from Thursday afternoon. The river reached its peak there on Tuesday at 76.31 metres.

Britannia in west Ottawa is at 60.58 metres, down five centimetres from Thursday afternoon. It reached its peak of 60.70 metres on Thursday.

The Hull Marina in Gatineau is at 45.05 metres, down six centimetres from Thursday afternoon. It reached a peak of 45.18 metres.

Thurso, Que., is at 43.56 metres, down six centimetres from Thursday afternoon. It reached a peak on Thursday of 43.67 metres.

And Hawkesbury, Ont., is at 42.68 metres, down four centimetres from Thursday afternoon. It reached its peak Thursday at 42.76 metres.

Last weekend, the river surpassed 2017 flood water levels in Pembroke, Ont., Lac Coulonge, Arnprior, Ont., and west Ottawa's Britannia neighbourhood, setting records in each location except Pembroke.

Can't see the infographics above? Click here for this year's forecasted river level peaks, and click here to see how much higher water levels are expected to be this year than in 2017.

The next update is expected at 5 p.m. Friday. The board said it will issue just one daily update now that most areas have peaked.

All forecasts are approximate and subject to change based on the weather and other factors.

All records are based on data from the planning board, which goes back as far as the 1930s in some areas.