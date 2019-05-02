How high the Ottawa River could get: Thursday's forecast

Expected peak water levels in urban Ottawa-Gatineau and downstream are dropping as the Ottawa River begins to stabilize, and the first stage of the flood is over just upstream of Ottawa as the river's peak has now been reached.

But the Ottawa River Regulating Committee, which controls reservoir levels along the length of the river basin, said that levels are expected to rise again in Pembroke, Ont., and Lac Coulonge early next week.

They could increase slightly from central Ottawa to Hawkesbury, Ont., due to rain in the regional forecast today and Friday.

Over the weekend, the river surpassed 2017 flood water levels in Pembroke, Lac Coulonge, Arnprior and west Ottawa's Britannia neighbourhood, setting records for the committee's recorded history in each location except Pembroke.

According to the latest update, the peak water level expected Friday in Britannia, Gatineau's Hull Marina, Thurso, Que., and Hawkesbury will be somewhat lower than previously forecast, although still at or above 2017 levels.

The committee said at 9 a.m. Thursday the water level in Pembroke is at 113.17 metres above sea level, down a centimetre from Wednesday morning.

They expect it could rise another 43 centimetres to a peak of 113.6 metres on Monday — two days later and 20 centimetres higher than predicted Wednesday morning.

Lac Coulonge is at 108.86 metres, down 12 centimetres from Wednesday morning. The river reached its peak there on Tuesday at 109.05 metres and is receding, though it could bounce back to that peak again in the middle of next week.

Arnprior is at 76.18 metres, down eight centimetres from Wednesday morning. The river reached its peak there on Tuesday at 76.31 metres and is now receding.

Britannia in west Ottawa is at 60.67 metres, down two centimetres from Wednesday morning, and could rise another eight centimetres to a peak of 60.75 metres on Friday, 10 centimetres lower and one day later than expected Wednesday morning.

The Hull marina in Gatineau is at 45.14 metres, down three centimetres from Wednesday morning, and could rise another 11 centimetres to a peak of 45.25 metres on Friday, 25 centimetres lower than what was expected Wednesday morning.

Thurso, Que., is at 43.65 metres, the same as Wednesday morning, and could rise another 10 centimetres to a peak of 43.75 metres on Friday, 10 centimetres lower than expected Wednesday morning.

And Hawkesbury, Ont., is at 42.74 metres, the same as Wednesday morning, and could rise another six centimetres to a peak of 42.80 metres on Friday, 10 centimetres lower than expected yesterday morning.

Can't see the infographics above? Click here for this year's forecasted river level peaks, and click here to see how much higher water levels are expected to be this year than in 2017.

The next update is expected at 5 p.m. Thursday.

All forecasts are approximate and subject to change based on the weather and other factors.

All records are based on data from the planning board, which goes back as far as the 1930s in some areas.