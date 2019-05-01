How high the Ottawa River could get: Wednesday's forecast

Water levels in the swollen Ottawa River are now expected to peak later this week in the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

Over the weekend, the river surpassed 2017 flood water levels in Pembroke, Ont., Lac Coulonge, Arnprior, Ont., and west Ottawa's Britannia neighbourhood, setting records in each location except Pembroke.

The Ottawa River Regulating Committee, which controls reservoir levels along the length of the river basin, said at 9 a.m. Wednesday the water level in Pembroke is at 113.18 metres above sea level, down nine centimetres from Tuesday morning.

It could rise another 22 centimetres to a peak of 113.4 metres on Saturday, 20 centimetres lower later than originally predicted and two days later than was expected yesterday morning.

Lac Coulonge is at 108.98 metres, down 11 centimetres from Tuesday morning. The river reached its peak there on Tuesday at 109.1 metres and is now receding.

Arnprior is at 76.26 metres, down four centimetres from Tuesday morning, and could rise another nine centimetres to a peak of 76.35 metres on Thursday, two days later than was expected yesterday morning.

Britannia in west Ottawa is at 60.69 metres, up three centimetres from Tuesday morning, and could rise another 16 centimetres to a peak of 60.85 metres on Thursday, one day later than was expected yesterday morning.

The Hull marina in Gatineau is at 45.17 metres, up two centimetres from Tuesday morning, and could rise another 33 centimetres to a peak of 45.5 metres on Friday, one day later than was expected yesterday morning.

Thurso, Que., is at 43.65 metres, up two centimetres from Tuesday morning, and could rise another 20 centimetres to a peak of 43.85 metres on Friday, one day later than was expected yesterday morning.

And Hawkesbury, Ont., is at 42.74 metres, down one centimetre from Tuesday morning, and could rise another 16 centimetres to a peak of 42.9 metres on Friday, one day later than was expected yesterday morning.

Can't see the infographics above? Click here for this year's forecasted river level peaks, and click here to see how much higher water levels are expected to be this year than in 2017.

The next update is expected at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

All forecasts are approximate and subject to change based on the weather and other factors.

All records are based on data from the planning board, which goes back as far as the 1930s in some areas.