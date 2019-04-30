How high the Ottawa River could get: Tuesday's forecast

Peak Ottawa River levels are no longer set to reach as high west of the capital, but in urban Ottawa and Gatineau, the forecasted peaks on Wednesday and Thursday are still expected to significantly exceed levels seen during 2017's devastating floods.

Over the weekend, the river surpassed 2017 flood water levels in Pembroke, Ont., Lac Coulonge, Arnprior, Ont., and west Ottawa's Britannia neighbourhood, setting all-time records in each location except Pembroke.

The Ottawa River Regulating Committee, which controls reservoir levels along the length of the river basin, said at 9 a.m. Tuesday the water level in Pembroke is at 113.27 metres above sea level, down 10 centimetres from Monday morning.

However, it is expected to rise another 13 centimetres to a peak of 113.4 metres on Thursday. Its forecast peak level has dropped by 20 centimetres.

Lac Coulonge is at 109.09 metres, up three centimetres from Monday morning, and is expected to rise another one centimetre to a peak of 109.10 metres today. Its forecast peak level has dropped by 20 centimetres as well.

Arnprior is at 76.30 metres, up nine centimetres from Monday morning, and is expected to rise another five centimetres to a peak of 76.35 metres today.

Britannia in Ottawa is at 60.66 metres, up 11 centimetres from Monday morning, and is expected to rise another 19 centimetres to a peak of 60.85 metres on Wednesday.

The Hull marina in Gatineau is at 45.15 metres, up nine centimetres from Monday morning, and is expected to rise another 35 centimetres to a peak of 45.5 metres on Thursday.

Thurso, Que., is at 43.63 metres, up one centimetre from Monday morning, and is expected to rise another 22 centimetres to a peak of 43.85 metres on Wednesday. (Its forecast peak level has risen by five centimetres.)

And Hawkesbury, Ont., is at 42.75 metres, up one centimetre from Monday morning, and is expected to rise another 15 centimetres to a peak of 42.9 metres on Wednesday.

Can't see the infographics above? Click here for this year's forecasted river level peaks, and click here to see how much higher water levels are expected to be this year than in 2017.

The next update is expected at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

All forecasts are approximate and subject to change based on the weather and other factors.