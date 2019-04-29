Ottawa River to peak in the city Tuesday

This year's flooding in Ottawa and Gatineau is officially the worst on record in some areas along the Ottawa River, with more records set to fall as the river keeps rising over the next few days.

The Ottawa River Regulating Committee, which controls reservoir levels along the length of the river basin, said levels are expected to peak in Ottawa and Gatineau on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Over the weekend, the river surpassed 2017 flood water levels in Pembroke, Ont., Lac Coulonge, Arnprior, Ont., and west Ottawa's Britannia neighbourhood, setting all-time records in each location except Pembroke.

According to the committee's latest update at 9 a.m. Monday, the water level in Pembroke is at 113.37 metres above sea level, up three centimetres from Sunday morning, and is expected to rise another 23 centimetres to a peak of 113.6 metres on Thursday.

Lac Coulonge is at 109.06 metres, up 22 centimetres from Sunday morning, and is expected to rise another 24 centimetres to a peak of 109.3 metres on Wednesday. (Its expected peak has dropped by 10 centimetres.)

Arnprior is at 76.21 metres, up 17 centimetres from Sunday morning, and is expected to rise another 14 centimetres to a peak of 76.35 metres on Tuesday.

Britannia in Ottawa is at 60.55 metres, up 12 centimetres from Sunday morning, and is expected to rise another 30 centimetres to a peak of 60.85 metres on Tuesday.

The Hull marina in Gatineau is at 45.06 metres, up seven centimetres from Sunday morning, and is expected to rise another 44 centimetres to a peak of 45.5 metres on Wednesday.

Thurso, Que., is at 43.62 metres, up three centimetres from Sunday morning, and is expected to rise another 18 centimetres to a peak of 43.8 metres on Wednesday.

And Hawkesbury, Ont., is at 42.74 metres, the same as Sunday morning, and is expected to rise another 16 centimetres to a peak of 42.9 metres on Wednesday. (Its expected peak has also dropped by 10 centimetres.)

In brief, the water is expected to rise:

Another 23 centimetres in Pembroke (not an all-time high).

Another 24 centimetres in Lac Coulonge.

Another 14 centimetres in Arnprior.

Another 30 centimetres in Britannia.

Another 44 centimetres in Hull.

Another 18 centimetres in Thurso.

Another 16 centimetres in Hawkesbury (not an all-time high).

Can't see the infographics above? Click here for this year's forecasted river level peaks, and click here to see how much higher water levels are expected to be this year than in 2017.

The next update is expected at 5 p.m. Monday.