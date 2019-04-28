How high could the Ottawa River get: Sunday's forecast
All-time records set in Lac Coulonge and Arnprior, west of the capital
The Ottawa-Gatineau region's 2019 floods are officially the worst on record in some areas west of Ottawa, with more records poised to fall as the Ottawa River keeps rising over the next one to three days.
The Ottawa River Regulating Committee, which controls reservoir levels along the length of the river basin, said cool temperatures and less rainfall than expected on Friday and Saturday has slowed the rise of the water.
According to the committee's water levels forecast at 9 a.m. Sunday, the river is at levels it's never seen before in Lac Coulonge, east of Pembroke, Ont., and Arnprior, Ont.
The current level at Lac Coulonge is 108.84 metres above sea level, 32 centimetres above the previous record set in 2017. The water level in Arnprior is 76.04 metres above sea level, nine centimetres above the record set in 2017.
Records are also expected to be broken at Britannia in Ottawa and the Hull marina in Gatineau in the coming days.
The levels are not expected to hit all-time highs in Pembroke and Hawkesbury, though Pembroke is already experiencing much higher waters than it did in 2017.
Levels are expected to peak in Pembroke on Monday, rising a forecasted 16 centimetres, and in Ottawa on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The water is expected to rise:
- Another 36 centimetres in Lac Coulonge.
- Another 26 centimetres in Arnprior.
- Another 37 centimetres in Britannia.
- Another 61 centimetres in Hull.
- Another 51 centimetres in Thurso.
- Another 26 centimetres in Hawkesbury.
Can't see the infographics above? Click here for this year's forecasted river level peaks, and click here to see how much higher water levels are expected to be this year than in 2017.
The next update is expected at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Comments
