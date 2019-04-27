Saturday's Ottawa River water level forecast

The risk of more flooding along the Ottawa River continues as water levels are expected to rise about half a metre higher than the peak in May 2017.

The river is expected to swell over the weekend, according to the Ottawa River Regulation Secretariat, which controls reservoir levels along the length of the river basin.

According to the secretariat's water forecast at 9 a.m. Saturday, the river is expected to peak in Pembroke, Ont., on Sunday. The water has already surpassed 2017 levels in Pembroke, Ont. and Lac Colounge, Ont.

Ottawa and Gatineau could see water levels peak on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lac Colounge, Ont. could see the water peak 68 centimetres higher than the peak in 2017.

Britannia and Hull could see the waters rise to about half a metre higher than two years ago.