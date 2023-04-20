Ottawa River water levels expected to continue rising in coming days, stabilize in Gatineau Friday

Water levels in the Ottawa River Basin are expected to continue rising over the next few days due to a combination of snowmelt and rainfall, conservation authorities say.

In Gatineau, however, the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board expects water levels to stabilize by Friday evening, according to a City of Gatineau news release. The city is now expecting a lower risk to residences than originally projected, but peak water level could last for one or two weeks once it is achieved, the city said.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board said in a Monday update it expects to see "major flood" levels along the main stem of the lower Ottawa River from Lac Coulonge to Montreal.

The major flood designation indicates that one or more streets are beginning to flood, and several houses, buildings or neighbourhoods will be affected.

The stretch of the Ottawa River from Arnprior to Hawkesbury has been under a flood warning since three Ontario conservation authorities declared the warning Monday.

A "warning" is the highest level on a five-level scale and indicates that major flooding is imminent. It is in place until next Friday.

Although authorities are still expecting to see water levels in flood prone areas — such as Chats Lake, Constance Bay, Britannia/Lac Deschênes, Cumberland, Clarence-Rockland and the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet — flood levels are expected to remain well below historic highs.

Compared to where they were Thursday morning, water levels in the following areas of concern are expected to rise by between 0.15 and 0.45 metres:

Constance Bay: 0.15 metres within the next day and remain high for four or five days.

Britannia area (Grandview Road and the Belltown Community): 0.20 metres over the next two to three days.

East of Cumberland Village (Boise Village, Morin Road, Leo Lane): 0.25 metres over the next two to three days.

Rockland area: 0.45 metres over the next two to three days.

Hawkesbury area: 0.40 metres over the next two to three days.

In Gatineau, about 30 residences and more than 300 lots are currently believed to be at risk of flooding Friday night.

Preparations continue

Students at West Carleton High School in Dunrobin are one of many groups of volunteers across the region helping fill sandbags in preparation for peak water levels.

Before the end of the school day Thursday, students packed 11,000 bags to be shipped out to other groups of volunteers building protective walls by the shoreline.

"I don't live in a flood risk area but I know a bunch of people who do: family, friends, school friends," grade 11 student Cole Larue said. "I'm just trying to help and do my part."

A flooding Ottawa River at the marina in Lefaivre, part of the township of Alfred and Plantagenet, Ont., east of Ottawa, on Wednesday. (Chantal Dubuc/Radio-Canada)

Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine also helped residents line their properties with sandbags Thursday.

Devine said he faces challenges getting people mobilized to help out, whether volunteers or public sector workers.

"When I get these wet boots off and I go back and put on my councillor clothes, that's one of the things I'd like to start taking a peek at," Devine said. "How can I put in place long-term measures to address what is likely to be an ongoing concern?"

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board is scheduled to release its next update on river conditions Friday at 5 p.m. ET.