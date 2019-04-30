Ottawa River water levels expected to start peaking today

The Ottawa River should start to peak today in some areas west of Ottawa-Gatineau.

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board, which measures its water levels, said in a Monday afternoon update that levels are expected to start dropping after today in Lac Coulonge, east of Pembroke, Ont., and in the Arnprior, Ont., area.

The water has never been measured this high in the board's history at those two locations, along with western Ottawa's Britannia area.

Water levels went up another four to six centimetres overnight in Gatineau, Que., according to the city, which has seen another approximately 200 people register as flood victims in the last 24 hours for a total of 1,593.

It's caused a westbound lane of Highway 50 to be closed around Lac Leamy, meaning severe headaches for people heading downtown.

Waters are expected to peak in Ottawa-Gatineau, Pembroke, Thurso, Que., and near the Ontario-Quebec border on Wednesday and Thursday.

The next report from the board is expected around 9 a.m. ET.

Snow and rain tomorrow

Conditions could make things difficult for those working to shore up properties against the floodwaters on Wednesday.

Ottawa-Gatineau and areas to the west as far as Algonquin Park on the Ontario side of the river are expected to get two to five centimetres of snow mixed with ice pellets, then 15 to 25 millimetres of rain.

Areas along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario, which are seeing some flooding but not at historic levels, could get 20 to 40 millimetres of rain.

WEATHER | Tuesday drizzle sets table for wintry Wednesday

Reinforcements for property owners across the region include volunteers, the military in some of the hardest-hit areas and, in a few cases, high school students in communities such as Cumberland in eastern Ottawa and, as of today, from West Carleton Secondary School in the west end.

A home in the flooded area of Constance Bay in western Ottawa caught fire late Monday night, according to Ottawa Fire Services.

Nobody was injured.