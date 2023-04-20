Ottawa River levels expected to plateau over the weekend

The management and monitoring board for the Ottawa River says its slow rise should plateau over the weekend and that the amount of rain that falls in the region will play a big role in what happens next.

The snowmelt has led to major flood levels around Lac Coulonge near Whitewater Region in eastern Ontario and Mansfield-et-Pontefract, Que., according to the latest Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board update Thursday afternoon.

The major flood designation indicates that one or more streets are beginning to flood and several houses, buildings or neighbourhoods will be affected.

The board said the river is slowly approaching major flood levels downstream from there, from the Arnprior, Ont., area to the Montreal area.

"Levels are expected to stabilize over the weekend," the board wrote. "Rain over the weekend may result in additional level increases in some locations starting Monday, depending on the amount and location of rainfall."

The board maintains that water levels should remain well below historic highs, many of them set during devastating floods in 2017 and 2019.

At Lac Coulonge, for example, the water was recorded at 108.06 metres above sea level Thursday afternoon.

That's well over a metre more than its average for April 20, and a centimetre more than the highest reading ever for that date, but still more than one metre from where waters peaked in mid-May 2019.

Ottawa River water levels at Lac Coulonge, west of Ottawa-Gatineau, rose consistently for six days and have more recently begun to stablilize. The green line is the average level and the top black line is the record high for that day. (Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board)

Less risk in Gatineau

The City of Gatineau is now expecting a lower risk to residences than originally projected but peak water level could last for one or two weeks once it is achieved, the city said in a news release.

About 30 residences and more than 300 lots are currently believed to be at risk of flooding there Friday night.

Local conservation authorities have said areas such as Chats Lake, Constance Bay, Britannia/Lac Deschênes, Cumberland, Clarence-Rockland and the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet are prone to flooding in these conditions.

Compared to where they were Thursday morning, water levels in the following areas of concern were expected to rise by between 15 and 45 centimetres:

Constance Bay: 15 centimetres within the next day and then stable for four or five days.

Grandview Road and Belltown in the Britannia area: 20 centimetres over the next two to three days.

Boise Village, Morin Road and Leo Lane in Cumberland: 25 centimetres over the next two to three days.

Rockland: 45 centimetres over the next two to three days.

Hawkesbury: 40 centimetres over the next two to three days.

There are also flood warnings for the Bobs and Christie lake areas, where water levels have stabilized, and the Little Mississippi, Madawaska, Opeongo and York rivers.

The Madawaska River Bridge in the Township of South Algonquin, Ont., has reopened to passenger vehicles.

A flooding Ottawa River at the marina in Lefaivre, part of the township of Alfred and Plantagenet, Ont., east of Ottawa, on Wednesday. (Chantal Dubuc/Radio-Canada)

Preparations continue

Students at West Carleton High School in rural west Ottawa are one of many groups of volunteers across the region helping fill sandbags in preparation for peak water levels.

Before the end of the school day Thursday, students packed 11,000 bags to be shipped out to other groups of volunteers building protective walls by the shoreline.

"I don't live in a flood risk area but I know a bunch of people who do: family, friends, school friends," Grade 11 student Cole Larue said. "I'm just trying to help and do my part."

West Carleton High School students helped fill sandbags Thursday as the Ottawa River rises in the area. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Knoxdale-Merivale Coun. Sean Devine also helped residents line their properties with sandbags Thursday.

Devine said he faces challenges getting people mobilized to help out, whether volunteers or public sector workers.

"When I get these wet boots off and I go back and put on my councillor clothes, that's one of the things I'd like to start taking a peek at," Devine said.

"How can I put in place long-term measures to address what is likely to be an ongoing concern?"

The Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board is scheduled to release its next update on river conditions Friday at 5 p.m. ET.