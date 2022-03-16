Ottawa prepares for possible flooding, but risk currently low

As the snow melts, water levels in the two largest rivers running through Ottawa are set to rise, but the city is keeping an eye on how much and how fast to ensure it's prepared for the possibility of large-scale flooding.

Some likely won't forget how the swollen Ottawa and Rideau rivers breached their banks twice in a three-year period in 2017 and 2019, forcing many residents to protect their homes and the city to ask for military assistance.

As of now, there is no flooding in the forecast, but that could change as snowpacks in the rivers' drainage basin continue to melt, according to a memo to council from the city's departments of public works and emergency and protective services.

The Public Works Spring Freshet Taskforce — created after the 2017 flood — is monitoring water levels "which are currently normal or close to normal" along the Ottawa River, the memo said.

The Canadian Armed Forces personnel were called in to help hold back floodwaters on both sides of the Ottawa River durin the 2019 flooding. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

"There is no river flooding in the forecast right now, understanding this could change as we approach the pending spring freshet period."

The freshet — the rise in water level caused by a spring thaw — most often depends on the snowpack, ground saturation, and rainfall conditions.

Sand bag filling stations open

The city says the taskforce is working to mitigate any potential flooding by working with outside organizations to continue ice breaking operations along the Rideau River.

It's also working to protect critical infrastructure, such as the city's water treatment plants, and planning to deploy assistance to communities when needed.

The city has opened a number of sand bag filling stations for residents experiencing spring flooding. The list, as of Wednesday, included:

29 Hurdman Rd.

2145 Roger Stevens Drive

911 Industrial Ave.

2941 March Rd.

4127 John Shaw Rd. in Kinburn