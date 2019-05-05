Province expands zone eligible for flood relief
In Ottawa, area includes most of shoreline from Arnprior to Clarence-Rockland
People living in some flooded parts of Ottawa, Clarence-Rockland, Champlain Township and Alfred and Plantagenet can now apply for help covering their recovery expenses.
Ontario's Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing said Tuesday it has activated its Disaster Recovery Assistance program for flooded areas of those municipalities, joining parts of Renfrew County and Pembroke, which became eligible last week.
The program now covers a long stretch of the Ottawa River's Ontario shoreline, from west of Deep River to Hawkesbury.
The program helps flood victims replace essential items and pay for repairs to their homes, small businesses, farms and non-profit organizations, providing up to $250,000 per application.
Application deadline Sept. 4
Anyone interested has until Sept. 4 to apply.
Within Ottawa, the program covers property near the shoreline from Arnprior to Clarence-Rockland, with the exception of the downtown stretch from the Prince of Wales Bridge to the Canada Aviation and Space Museum.
Small sections of the Rideau River shoreline in Old Ottawa East and Old Ottawa South are also eligible.
Clarence-Rockland's qualifying area includes everything north of Baseline Road.
Alfred and Plantagenet residents living in an area from Division Road in the west to Blue Corner Road in the east, following the South Nation River down to County Road 2, are eligible to apply for relief.
Champlain Townhip's area stretches from L'Ange-Gardien to the Hawkesbury border.
Flooding has put hundreds of properties at risk since the Easter long weekend in eastern Ontario, along with homes in the Muskoka, Kawartha Lakes and Caledon areas, all of which could qualify for provincial assistance.
