Marooned boater, dog rescued from Ottawa River rapids
Ottawa firefighters saved a boater and their dog whose boat had become lodged on a rock shelf in the middle of the Deschênes Rapids Monday afternoon.
Ottawa firefighters credit pair for wearing a personal flotation device
In a news release, Ottawa Fire Services said their water rescue team responded to a call from someone who saw the boat become stuck in the rapids in the Ottawa River west of downtown Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., around 2:20 p.m.
The rescuers navigated through the rapids to the pair, brought them on board and returned them to shore about an hour after the call.
A spokesperson thanked both the human and the dog for wearing a personal flotation device.
