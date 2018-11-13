Ferry owners resurrect idea of east-end bridge

The family that runs ferry service between the eastern parts of Ottawa and Gatineau, Que., is again trying to build support for a bridge over the Ottawa River.

Maurice Bourbonnais said his family would pay for the toll bridge connecting Cumberland and Masson-Angers, pitching it as a more convenient and environmentally-friendly way of traversing the river — and also one that would save them on fuel costs in the long run.

"Ferries are good. They offer a good service. But with a bridge, you don't have to use up ferry fuel," Bourbonnais said in a French-language interview.

The toll would be the same as the current cost of a ferry crossing, he added.

Maurice Bourbonnais vows that 'one day, there will be a bridge here.' (Radio-Canada)

Idea pitched 15 years ago

In 2003, the Bourbonnais family commissioned a study of a $32-million toll bridge. The idea was ultimately turned down by the National Capital Commission in 2007, following a study of its own.

The NCC later floated three potential bridge sites closer to downtown before scrapping its plans in 2013.

Not in city plans

Marc Carrière​, the councillor for Gatineau's Masson-Angers sector, said the existing ferry service — which runs about every five to 10 minutes, 24 hours a day — works well.

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said in a statement a bridge there isn't in the city's transportation plans, as it's trying to reduce congestion and the number of vehicles on the road.

Both Watson and Gatineau Mayor Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin said the two cities are also working on better public transit links between the two cities, including planned light rail connections.

With files from Martin Robert