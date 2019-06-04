All boating restrictions now removed along Ottawa River

All remaining boating restrictions on the Ottawa River have now been lifted, Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced Tuesday.

The restrictions were put in place during the height of this spring's flooding to prevent boats from creating wakes that might spill over or even topple sandbag barriers protecting homes.

The restrictions were mostly eased last week, but had been left in place along an approximately 50-kilometre stretch of the river from Wendover, Ont., to Hawkesbury, Ont. As of Tuesday, that section of the river is also navigable.

The ministry is reminding boaters to slow down near shore and be respectful of homeowners who may still have sandbags in place.