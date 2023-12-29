2nd Ottawa river victim ID'd as Riley Cotter

Emmah Palmer and Seleina Elata came to the Rideau River on Thursday to light a candle in memory of their friend Ahmed Ahmed, whose body was found Thursday after he fell into the water. A second teen's body has been recovered and now identified. (Mama Afou/Radio-Canada)

An official with the provincial coroner's officer has named the second teen who died in south Ottawa's Rideau River earlier this week.

Regional supervising coroner Dr. Louise McNaughton-Filion confirmed Friday the second victim's name is Riley Cotter and the office is investigating both deaths.

Four teenagers fell into the Rideau River in south Ottawa on Wednesday night. They'd reportedly been skating and fell through the ice.

Two teens got out of the water and were taken to hospital to be treated for mild hypothermia, while a police diver was also hospitalized.

Divers eventually recovered the bodies of 17-year-old Ahmed Ahmed and a 16-year-old boy who hadn't been named.

There have now been renewed warnings about the dangers of venturing onto thin ice or near bodies of water after several recent incidents where people have drowned in lakes and rivers across Canada.

