Man shot and critically injured in downtown Ottawa home

A man was shot and critically injured in a home on Rideau Street near Cumberland Street.

Ottawa police officers respond to a shooting in a home on Rideau Street in the downtown core Dec. 22, 2021. A man was taken to hospital in critical condition. (Stu Mills/CBC)

A man was shot and critically injured in a downtown Ottawa home Wednesday morning.

Paramedics said they got the call to Rideau Street near Cumberland Street around 7:40 a.m., and took a man to hospital.

The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit said he was shot.

Officers had closed streets in the area to investigate. They were open again by around 9:45 a.m.

Ottawa police investigate a shooting in a home on Rideau Street in the downtown core Dec. 22, 2021. (Francis Ferland/CBC)
