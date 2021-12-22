Man shot and critically injured in downtown Ottawa home
A man was shot and critically injured in a home on Rideau Street near Cumberland Street.
Rideau Street open again to traffic between Cumberland and Waller streets
A man was shot and critically injured in a downtown Ottawa home Wednesday morning.
Paramedics said they got the call to Rideau Street near Cumberland Street around 7:40 a.m., and took a man to hospital.
The Ottawa police guns and gangs unit said he was shot.
Officers had closed streets in the area to investigate. They were open again by around 9:45 a.m.