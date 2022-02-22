Arrest made as police evacuate Ottawa's Rideau Centre

Ottawa police say one person is in police custody after they were called to an incident at the Rideau Centre mall.

People inside the mall say police told them to leave early Tuesday afternoon.

Sources tell CBC News police recovered an imitation firearm after responding to a shoplifting call. Police also tweeted Tuesday one person was in custody and the operation continues.

Police ask people to avoid Rideau Street west of Dalhousie Street and the Mackenzie King Bridge at the rear of the mall.

The mall opened Tuesday for the first time since closing Jan. 29 due to the occupation of the city's downtown core.