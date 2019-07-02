Rideau Bakery's closure a major hit to Jewish community

The closure of Ottawa's Rideau Bakery is leaving a hole in the city's Jewish community, which lost the city's only two kosher bakeries when the institution closed this weekend.

Rabbi Levy Teitlbaum with kosher certification agency Ottawa Vaad Hakashrut said he visited the bakery at least once a day and got to know the staff.

He said it's a major loss.

"We have those memories [which] are very precious to us, very dear to us," he said on CBC's All In A Day.

"You get that feeling — it's not just walking into a grocery store, it's a relationship that has developed."

Egg breads and other loaves on display at Rideau Bakery. (Rideau Bakery/Facebook)

The bakeries on Rideau Street and in Alta Vista always provided kosher bread, but also desserts and cakes for special occasions.

"They were an integral part of the Jewish community," Teitlbaum said.

The Rideau Bakery has been churning out kosgher breads, donuts and pastries since 1930. 8:06

He said since the closure was announced, they have been looking into other places where these religion-appropriate products are available, such as caterers and grocery stores.

"I cannot say that they are replicas of Rideau Bakery, certainly not, but it is what is available right now."

The bakery closed over the weekend after 90 years in business. The owners cited both health issues and business reasons.

Teitlbaum said he is hopeful someone will step up to buy the business, which the owners have said they would be open to.

"I do hope that something positive will come of it."