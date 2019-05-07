Accused raided victim's pantry during alleged assault, Crown says

A Crown prosecutor accused an Ottawa woman Tuesday of callously raiding a younger woman's pantry while she was being violently assaulted in the next room.

Safi Mahinja, 29, pleaded not guilty to a number of charges including sexual assault with a weapon, kidnapping, assault, and breaking and entering in relation to the alleged incident on July 2, 2015.

The alleged victim, who was 23 at the time, cannot be identified due to a publication ban.

She testified Mahinja and two others violently pushed their way into her apartment, then punched her before kidnapping her at knifepoint.

She testified they drove her to Mahinja's apartment, where she said she was stripped of her clothing and had her pubic hair removed against her will.

Video posted on Facebook

Much of the Crown's case is based on photographs and videos of the alleged assault posted on Facebook

Mahinja is the last of the three women charged to testify in a trial that has dragged on for a year and a half before a judge alone.

Mahinja denied the Crown's assertion that she and her two co-accused, Eunice Ilunga and Sandrine Tomba-Kalema, went to the victim's apartment seeking revenge for her having sex with Ilunga's boyfriend.

Mahinja told the court the only reason she accompanied the other women to the victim's apartment was to use the washroom.

"You saw a furious, shouting woman humiliate [the victim] and leave her terrified," Crown prosecutor James Cavanagh said. "You say you only went up there to use the bathroom, yet you stayed 45 minutes while Ilunga assaulted [the victim]."

"I wouldn't be able to say," Mahinja replied in French.

'You're trying to change reality'

Before the alleged kidnapping, Cavanagh accused Mahinja of raiding the victim's pantry while the "ring leader," Ilunga, was violently assaulting the woman.

"Yes, I asked [the victim] if she had cooked anything," Mahinja replied in a hushed voice.

"You thought it was like being at your friend's for a dinner party?" Cavanagh shot back. "You're trying to change reality.... We know you're not telling the truth."

The victim testified that once they were at Mahinja's apartment, Mahinja pulled her hair and gave her two pills which made her very weak and sleepy. She testified Ilunga then hit her in the eye before shoving her onto a mattress, where she tore off some of the victim's clothes and began removing her pubic hair with a depilatory product from Mahinja's bathroom.

'The final humiliation'

"You used your living room for the final humiliation," Cavanagh told Mahinja.

"No, I never touched [the victim], and I didn't give her drugs," Mahinja denied. "[The victim] wanted us to remove her hair, but I had nothing to do with it. I am not in the video."

But Cavanagh reminded the court that the woman had testified Mahinja was beside her the whole time.

Both the Crown and the defence lawyers for the three accused rested their cases after Mahinja's testimony.

Superior Court Justice Robert Smith has asked them to submit their closing arguments in writing by July 2 — precisely four years after the alleged incident took place.