Back to school Thursday

It will be business as usual on Thursday but snow clean up will continue for the rest of the week.

English and French public and Catholic schools and offices are set to reopen Thursday morning including all after-school activities and on-site child care.

Carleton University and Algonquin College will reopen this evening for classes while University of Ottawa will remain closed until Thursday at 7 a.m.

The Ottawa airport says regular operations are resuming but asks travelers to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

A winter parking ban remains in effect and residents are being asked to avoid parking on the street where possible to allow for snow clearing.