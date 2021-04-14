Ottawa mayor, businesses welcome reopening announcement

Ottawa's mayor joined local business owners in welcoming Monday's announcement that Ontario will move into the first phase of its reopening plan on Friday, but said he wishes it had come sooner.

Phase 1 of the provincewide reopening plan comes three days earlier than expected, and allows larger outdoor gatherings and patio dining with up to four people. Non-essential retailers will also be allowed to reopen at 15 per cent capacity.

Mayor Jim Watson said he's glad the date has been moved up, but said Ottawa was ready a week ago.

"Our numbers were going all in the right direction," Watson said. "I think [reopening] should be done on a more regional basis, because if there's a hot spot in Toronto and Peel, should they hold up the rest of the province kick starting its economy?"

Earlier this year, the city waived certain fees to help struggling restaurants and opened patio season ahead of schedule, only to have them closed days later due to the provincewide lockdown.

Businesses 'playing catch-up'

Sarah Chown, managing partner at Metropolitan Brasserie and the Ottawa chair of the Ontario Restaurant Hotel Motel Association, said reopening early is good news for those with patios, but added it's now a matter of "playing catch-up."

"The sad thing is that we'll never recoup what we lost. You're not going to grow by any more tables. You're not going to gain back that revenue that you never saw," she said.

Sarah Chown, chair of the Ottawa chapter of the Ontario Restaurant Hotel and Motel Association, says restaurants with patios are excited to reopen ahead of schedule but unlikely to recover their losses. (Natalia Goodwin/CBC )

Chown said for most restaurateurs, it's about "trying to get your feet back under you and getting out of debt."

Chown said she hopes the province accelerates its reopening plan for restaurants without patios, allowing for indoor dining sooner. Currently, that won't happen until Phase 3, likely at the end of July.

Naj Peterson, co-owner of Ottawa fashion boutique Stomping Ground, said opening for in-store shopping three days ahead of schedule 'will definitely make a difference.' (Submitted by Naj Peterson)

Naj Peterson, co-owner of Glebe fashion boutique Stomping Ground, said the extra time will make a difference for his business.

"It is only three days, but that's three days of in-store shopping that we have and that will definitely make a difference," he said.

Peterson said he and his business partner were already preparing to reopen by restocking shelves, establishing safety protocols and making sure they have a supply of masks and hand sanitizer for staff and customers.

The independent retailer has survived much of the last year thanks to online shopping, but Peterson said even being allowed "one or two people in our store rather than zero" will help.