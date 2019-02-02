Ottawa residents to hold rally for Greg Ritchie

Ottawa residents are gathering at the police station on Elgin Street Saturday to take part in a spirit walk honouring Greg Ritchie, a man who was fatally shot by police last week.

Ritchie, 30, was killed Thursday after an altercation with two constables at the Elmvale Acres Shopping Centre in the city's southeast end.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) — an independent agency that handles incidents involving police where someone is killed, injured or sexually assaulted — is investigating the incident.

The event's Facebook page said the rally aims to pressure the Ottawa Police Service to hold those involved in the incident to account, and to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The rally, which was originally supposed to be held at the Canadian Monument for Human Rights, will take place at 11 a.m. at 474 Elgin St.