Two Ottawa residents were killed after a small passenger plane crashed at a private airstrip in Port Hope, Ont. late Saturday night, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Police said the plane's two occupants, 74-year-old Alvin Crosby and 72-year-old Suzanne Parent of Ottawa, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP received reports of the crash shortly before 9 p.m on Saturday, after which the OPP's Northumberland detachment went to the scene of the incident.

Emergency crews are assessing the situation and more information will be provided when available.

Police have since cleared the site of the incident. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating to determine the cause of the crash, which involved a Cherokee Piper aircraft.