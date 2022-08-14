Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

2 Ottawa residents killed in Port Hope, Ont. plane crash

Two people killed after a small passenger plane crashed at a private airstrip in Port Hope, Ont.

The Canadian Press ·
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating to determine the cause of the crash, which involved a Cherokee Piper aircraft. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

Two Ottawa residents were killed after a small passenger plane crashed at a private airstrip in Port Hope, Ont. late Saturday night, Ontario Provincial Police said. 

Police said the plane's two occupants, 74-year-old Alvin Crosby and 72-year-old Suzanne Parent of Ottawa, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP received reports of the crash shortly before 9 p.m on Saturday, after which the OPP's Northumberland detachment went to the scene of the incident.

Police have since cleared the site of the incident. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating to determine the cause of the crash, which involved a Cherokee Piper aircraft.

