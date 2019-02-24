Freezing rain, melting snow make Ottawa-Gatineau a soggy mess

Ottawa-Gatineau residents spent their Sunday negotiating slippery sidewalks and puddle-drenched roads as the weather took an ugly turn.

Hours of freezing rain early Sunday transitioned to normal rain later in the day, causing water to pool on roads and streets across the city.

The City of Ottawa asked citizens to exercise caution if driving, cycling or walking. They also asked homeowners to either clear away catch basins to prevent water from accumulating, or report clogged ones online.

Meanwhile, the National Capital Commission closed its parking lots at Gatineau Park and urged outdoorsy types to stay off the trail network.

CBC Ottawa weather expert Ian Black not only filed this dreary weather forecast, but also shared a video of the vast puddles encompassing one of the roads near his home.

We also asked people on social media to send us their own dreary weather photos. Here's what we received.

Caroline Stone sent us this photo of what she amusingly described as 'beautiful waterfront property in Barrhaven.' (Caroline Stone/Twitter )