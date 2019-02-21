So bad, they're good: Why these cinephiles won't miss 'bad movie night'

The audience at the Ottawa Public Library's free movie night on the first Wednesday of each month gets what it pays for: These are some of the worst films to ever disgrace the big screen.

Abominable acting, cheap costumes and contrived plots — these movies have it all. But sometimes a movie is so bad, it's good. It all comes down to taste.

We dropped by a recent bad movie night — they were showing Ninja III: The Domination — to find out why these forgettable films still draw a crowd.

Patricia McLean says the films shown on bad movie night sometimes make her laugh out loud. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)

Why watch a bad movie?

Patricia McLean never misses a bad movie night, making the 20-minute trek from the Shepherds of Good Hope shelter in the ByWard Market to the OPL's main branch on Laurier Avenue each month.

Some of the films, such as January's Moon Zero Two, have lulled her to sleep, while others, like Santa Claus Conquers the Martians, have made her laugh out loud.

"Coming to the bad movie night once a month has been such a lift," said McLean, who's been homeless for nearly four years. "It's a bit of joy at a time when you know you're waiting for housing and life isn't all that interesting."

It's also one of the few free entertainment options around, she said.

​What makes a bad movie?

McLean disagrees with the very premise, arguing some of these films are actually "pretty good."

That wasn't the case with last month's movie, about astronauts trying to sell worthless property on the moon.

"I was falling asleep," she said. "It was just so silly. It was really, really bad."

Michelle Loranger and her friends love to talk about — and continue laughing over — the movies afterward. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC)

Why watch a bad movie?

For Michelle Loranger and her friends, bad movie night at the library has become a monthly tradition.

They began attending when they noticed that some of the films were ones they'd previously watched — and enjoyed.

The public servant said she and her friends love to talk about the movies afterward, poking fun and comparing notes.

​What makes a bad movie?

Strange pacing, "hilarious" costumes and overused or misplaced tropes, Loranger said.

"[A film] that takes itself too seriously, I think that can also be a bad movie," she said. "I think that it's also subjective, [because] you can still enjoy a movie that is a little silly."

She agreed that January's Moon Zero Two was the worst yet.

"It was very long, like, it just kept going," she said. "[But] the costumes were really hilarious and great, and the set pieces were really fun. So at least it was fun to visually look at."

Tommy Gauthier believes some movies are so bad, they're actually good. (Miriam Katawazi/CBC )

Why watch a bad movie?

Tommy Gauthier comes to bad movie night because he enjoys the humour in the films.

"It gets so bad that it's good," he said. "It's something you cannot fake. You cannot make a bad movie on purpose, because you know it will show."

This month's showing was Gauthier's third visit to bad movie night, and he expects he'll be back in March.

"The world is so serious these days," he said. "We need to laugh."

​What makes a bad movie?

There are two types of bad movies, Gauthier said: plain bad movies and fun bad movies.

Fun bad movies are ones that make you laugh, while the plain bad ones put you to sleep.

Poor special effects, silly plots, gross overacting and terrible costumes are all ingredients of a bad movie, he said.

So far, the worst bad movie Gauthier has seen was a crime thriller called Danger: Diabolik, a "cheesy Italian low-production … a silly movie," he said. "But [also] very enjoyable."