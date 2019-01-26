'They give me joy': Facebook group offers snapshot of life's brighter side

Alone in his apartment and battling the urge to succumb to his drug addiction, Kevin Chitamun's hands trembled as he reached for his laptop. He logged onto Facebook and began scrolling through a group he'd set up months earlier.

It was his last, desperate attempt to pull himself together. He didn't know what he would find, or how it would help him stave off a relapse.

But that night, two photos — one of a sunset kissing a beach in Costa Rica, the other of green mountains in Peru — saved his life.

'I accidentally found this public beach in this small town in Costa Rica. At sunset, the beach came alive with people and a deep sense of belonging overpowered me.' – Ivette Chorro Fong, Tamarindo, Costa Rica

"I remember thinking [to] myself … there will be other moments when [I] will see a sunrise like this. That honestly made a difference for me on that night," said Chitamun, who moved to Ottawa 12 years ago from Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean.

"I told myself, 'If you beat this thing you know you can look forward to trips ... and it kind of gave me this spark."

Chitamun says that night was a turning point, the first step toward recovery from years of addiction, and that Facebook group, Picture Positive — a place for people around the world to share images of everyday joy — has become an even more important part of his life.

'My princess is the main reason I take pictures. Taking pictures of her makes me feel so calm and positive. I love her so much. I wanted to share this feeling with others.' – Nikolay Tsvetanov, Sofia, Bulgaria

The power of pictures

Chitamun launched the group last October after realizing the importance of positive thinking and gratitude in his own life.

"There's an expression that says, 'gratitude never relapses,'" Chitamun explained.

'Life is so much better with friends. To me this picture represents how even in a desert, a good friend can be an oasis.' – Sara Khakwani, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia

He began by sharing his photos on his own Facebook page. Once he understood the impact they were having, he launched the public group.

He recalls the reaction of one stranger in particular.

"She told me, 'You know, I really love those pictures, they give me joy because I have cancer. I look at these pictures that you post on those days when things may be bleak.'"

'This [is] our sweet Benny posing with his winter gear on. We are very grateful to have adopted him and [to] have [him] in our lives. Who can resist those eyes? I took this picture because he represents so much to us and shows us, everyday, through his simple appreciation of life, how the world is filled with amazing curiosities and magic." – Eleni Farassoglou, Ottawa, Canada

Photos from around the world

Now people from around the world post their photos on the group, everything from pet portraits to uplifting scenes they've witnessed.

'I took this picture on the moment because the child's wonder at the simple pleasures stole my breath away. That child's look of pure pleasure was a gift to the world, one I could not, should not keep to myself.' – Gavin McIvver, Amsterdam, Netherlands

'Feeling amazed visiting my family in Greece and enjoying the modest beauty of Mykonos windmills, which retell a story of a simple life in human history. To me, this picture represented those moments of family ties, culture [and] a simpler time when essential values predominated.' - Savvas Farassoglou, Chora village, Greece

One his own favourite photos is a shot he took of tulips in Ottawa.

'This picture was taken ... in Ottawa in the summertime. When I took it, I wanted to show how beautiful the world is [and] how amazing life can be if we only look around." - Kevin Chitamun, Ottawa, Canada

The group has grown to 133 members and receives more than 10 posts a day from such countries as Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Honduras, Kenya and India.

"It was to inspire people to see that life is worth it, that good moments will come," Chitamun said. "Knowing that it makes a difference to actual people, that's kind of amazing, actually, for me."