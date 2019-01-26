'They give me joy': Facebook group offers snapshot of life's brighter side
Kevin Chitamun's online group shares images of happiness, peace from around the world
Alone in his apartment and battling the urge to succumb to his drug addiction, Kevin Chitamun's hands trembled as he reached for his laptop. He logged onto Facebook and began scrolling through a group he'd set up months earlier.
It was his last, desperate attempt to pull himself together. He didn't know what he would find, or how it would help him stave off a relapse.
But that night, two photos — one of a sunset kissing a beach in Costa Rica, the other of green mountains in Peru — saved his life.
"I remember thinking [to] myself … there will be other moments when [I] will see a sunrise like this. That honestly made a difference for me on that night," said Chitamun, who moved to Ottawa 12 years ago from Mauritius, an island nation in the Indian Ocean.
"I told myself, 'If you beat this thing you know you can look forward to trips ... and it kind of gave me this spark."
Chitamun says that night was a turning point, the first step toward recovery from years of addiction, and that Facebook group, Picture Positive — a place for people around the world to share images of everyday joy — has become an even more important part of his life.
The power of pictures
Chitamun launched the group last October after realizing the importance of positive thinking and gratitude in his own life.
"There's an expression that says, 'gratitude never relapses,'" Chitamun explained.
He began by sharing his photos on his own Facebook page. Once he understood the impact they were having, he launched the public group.
He recalls the reaction of one stranger in particular.
"She told me, 'You know, I really love those pictures, they give me joy because I have cancer. I look at these pictures that you post on those days when things may be bleak.'"
Photos from around the world
Now people from around the world post their photos on the group, everything from pet portraits to uplifting scenes they've witnessed.
One his own favourite photos is a shot he took of tulips in Ottawa.
The group has grown to 133 members and receives more than 10 posts a day from such countries as Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Saudi Arabia, Honduras, Kenya and India.
"It was to inspire people to see that life is worth it, that good moments will come," Chitamun said. "Knowing that it makes a difference to actual people, that's kind of amazing, actually, for me."