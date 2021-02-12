Gyms, restaurants, hair salons to reopen Tuesday in Ottawa, EOHU

Ontario's stay-at-home order will be lifted in Ottawa and some surrounding areas on Tuesday.

On Friday, provincial officials announced Ottawa and the region covered by the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) will move to orange on the five-colour pandemic scale.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit will be moved to green, the lowest level on the scale. The Belleville, Kingston and Renfrew County areas have already returned to green.

That means by Tuesday, gyms, restaurants, theatres and personal care services can reopen across all of eastern Ontario.

In orange zones, restaurants and gyms are limited to 50 patrons at a time, and restaurants must close at 10 p.m.

Game on

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson also confirmed that starting Tuesday, people can resume outdoor sports such as hockey on rinks where such activities are allowed.

Ontario entered a provincewide shutdown Dec. 26, followed by the stay-at-home order on Jan. 14, to lower the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Those numbers are down both locally and provincewide, though experts say new, more contagious coronavirus variants could trigger a third wave of the pandemic.

Public health officials are advising people to continue limiting their close contacts to those within their household, wearing masks and observing physical distance guidelines.