Police, bylaw step up patrols for reopening weekend in Ottawa

Ottawa police say more officers will patrol the downtown core, beaches and parks on the first weekend of the latest reopening plan to curb gatherings and illegal gatherings, which coincides with an earlier closing time at a busy park along the Rideau River.

A police news release Friday said the increased presence goes along with Ottawa entering the first phase of Ontario's pandemic reopening plan, which allows patrons on restaurant patios for the first time since the early days of April, among other changes.

Officers will have zero tolerance for disorderly behaviour, police said, singling out alcohol. Officers will also work with city bylaw officers to enforce public health restrictions, which include a gathering limit of 10 people outside.

This plan kicks in Friday evening in parks, beaches and the downtown, ByWard Market, and Rideau Street areas, police said.

Mooney's Bay closing at 9 p.m.

Meanwhile, Mooney's Bay park and beach, which is south of the downtown core, will close early over the next two weekends, the city announced.

That means lights will shut off at 9 p.m. instead of the standard 11 p.m. curfew for parks, while officers will be on hand to clear the area.

Though Mooney's Bay was singled out at times during the stay-at-home order earlier this spring, this isn't tied to the reopening, according to area councillor Riley Brockington.

In an interview, Brockington said this is a pilot project that targets nighttime behaviour that would present issues even outside a pandemic, such as drinking, setting off fireworks, and loud music.

He alerted the city about recent problems, which led to a meeting this week where staff agreed to test the impact of an earlier closing time.