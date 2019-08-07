Male cyclist in critical condition after he was struck by vehicle in east end

A 27-year-old man remains in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle in the east end Wednesday morning.

Paramedics were called to Renaud Road at 11:10 a.m. by an off-duty police officer at the scene.

Paramedics said the driver hit the cyclist from the back. The cyclist then went into the vehicle's windshield before falling onto the ground.

The cyclist suffered head injuries and was unconscious when emergency crews arrived, paramedics said.

He was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

He was transported to hospital and remains in critical condition, paramedics said.

The road was briefly closed but has since reopened.