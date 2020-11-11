Remembrance Day ceremonies in Ottawa going ahead with COVID-19 precautions

Remembrance Day ceremonies will be taking place this year, but some pandemic-related adjustments have been made.

The National Remembrance Day service in Ottawa will be open to the public at the National War Memorial. However, attendees will need to remain distanced and wear a mask.

The Royal Canadian Legion says on it website there will not be a Veterans' parade or a Canadian Armed Forces parade. Wreathes are being pre-placed at the memorial this year.

It says that spectators will be allowed, though they will also be broadcasting the national ceremony live on Facebook and TV. The ceremony is scheduled to start at approximately 10:45 a.m.

CBC will broadcast Remembrance Day specials on radio, television, and online. The television special will be hosted by CBC's Rosemary Barton, and the radio program will be hosted by CBC's Matt Galloway and Nil Köksal. The radio special will begin at 10:55 a.m.

The National Military Cemetery at Beechwood will be hosting a memorial event at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

National Capital Region military members and their loved ones are invited. Others can watch the livestream of the event by registering in advance on the Beechwood website.

Legions hosting services

For a complete list of services, visit the Royal Canadian Legion website.

Ottawa

Brantwood Place Gates, Main St. and Beckwith Rd.

Eastview Cenotaph, 294 Cyr Ave.

Westboro Cenotaph, 1636 Byron Ave.

Kanata

Village Green Memorial Park, 10 Colchester Square.

Stittsville

Stittsville Cenotaph at the Johnny Leroux Arena, 10 Warner-Colpitts Lane.

Gatineau

Parc Commémoratif D'aylmer, Rue Principale.

Cénotaphe De Gatineau, 5B9, Rue Notre Dame.

Nepean

John McCrae Secondary School, 103 Malvern Dr.

Bells Corners Branch 593, 4096 Old Richmond Rd.

Carleton Place

Memorial Park, 38 Franklin Street (Veterans Way).

Clarence-Rockland