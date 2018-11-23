Redblacks fans head west for Grey Cup fest
Party's already underway ahead of Sunday's game vs. Stampeders
Can't make it to Edmonton to see the Ottawa Redblacks compete for the Grey Cup?
Here's some of what you're missing.
“Time with my nice, it’s just great”. Brittany Druery(r) lives 3hrs from Ottawa, but still makes it to every <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RedBlacks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RedBlacks</a> home game with her aunt Karen Greenwood-Milne. Now they’re off once again to the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/wqIytvR8bt">pic.twitter.com/wqIytvR8bt</a>—@GiacomoPanico
Good morning from Edmonton for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/greycup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#greycup</a> Not often fans wear a place kicker’s jersey, but Ottawa’s Patrick Forsythe <a href="https://twitter.com/pattyforsythe?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pattyforsythe</a> happened to win his just as <a href="https://twitter.com/LewyWard17?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LewyWard17</a> broke football’s consecutive FG record <a href="https://t.co/005phdus8G">pic.twitter.com/005phdus8G</a>—@GiacomoPanico
Grey Cup slogan: Bring The Heat<br><br>Consider it brought. LIT🔥<a href="https://twitter.com/GreyCupFestival?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GreyCupFestival</a> <a href="https://t.co/U9xRGQOKDK">pic.twitter.com/U9xRGQOKDK</a>—@Devin_Heroux
The party's already underway.
The <a href="https://twitter.com/GreyCupFestival?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GreyCupFestival</a> is taking shape downtown Edmonton. I’m already eyeing up this tube slide. Flashback to Little League World Series mud slide. Gonzo journalism. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/GEmCpSbhW8">pic.twitter.com/GEmCpSbhW8</a>—@Devin_Heroux
Folks at <a href="https://twitter.com/2andOutCFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@2andOutCFL</a> podcast combining a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/greycup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#greycup</a> panel and a pierogi eating contest... <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFLPerogyChallenge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFLPerogyChallenge</a> <a href="https://t.co/SfKn5UV3Ux">pic.twitter.com/SfKn5UV3Ux</a>—@GiacomoPanico
Video of the entire <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CFLPerogyChallenge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CFLPerogyChallenge</a> CFLer <a href="https://twitter.com/ZEvans92?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZEvans92</a> vs podcaster <a href="https://twitter.com/Travis_Currah?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Travis_Currah</a> First to eat 18 pierogi <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> <a href="https://t.co/l6u1H13HhO">pic.twitter.com/l6u1H13HhO</a>—@GiacomoPanico
Ottawa's resident lumberjacks will be on the sidelines Sunday — finally.
A <a href="https://twitter.com/TD_Place?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TD_Place</a> tradition is making the trip to Edmonton!<br><br>The <a href="https://twitter.com/ALGThunder?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ALGThunder</a> Logger Sports Team is coming to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GreyCup?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GreyCup</a> 🙌<br><br>More 👉 <a href="https://t.co/xXZEGBuXJV">https://t.co/xXZEGBuXJV</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RNation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RNation</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ArrowUp?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ArrowUp</a> <a href="https://t.co/3rBfJgHyru">pic.twitter.com/3rBfJgHyru</a>—@REDBLACKS