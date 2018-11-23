Skip to Main Content
Redblacks fans head west for Grey Cup fest
Photos

Can't make it to Edmonton to see the Ottawa Redblacks compete for the Grey Cup? Here's what you're missing.

Party's already underway ahead of Sunday's game vs. Stampeders

Giacomo Panico · CBC News ·
With Ottawa and Calgary both sporting the same team colours, Edmonton is turning red and black around this Grey Cup weekend. (Giacomo Panico/CBC)

The party's already underway.

Ottawa's resident lumberjacks will be on the sidelines Sunday — finally.

