Redblacks sign newly acquired quarterback Dru Brown

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed the quarterback they acquired in a trade last week to a two-year contract, adding him to their mix as they try to snap their playoff drought.

26-year-old has impressed as Winnipeg's backup QB

Andrew Foote · CBC News ·
A football quarterback pulls his arm back to pass with an opponent chasing him.
Calgary Stampeder T.J. Rayam, right, closes in on Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Dru Brownas he looks for the pass on Aug. 18, 2023. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press)

The CFL team announced the signing of 26-year-old American Dru Brown on Wednesday. He was going to be a free agent next month.

After a college career at Hawaii and Oklahoma State, Brown joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2021.

He saw his first action in 2022 and started two games last season, totalling nine touchdown passes, no interceptions and two more rushing touchdowns.

The Redblacks missed the playoffs in their 2014 debut before making the cut for four straight seasons, winning the 2016 Grey Cup and losing two other championship games.

They've since missed the playoffs for four straight seasons.

A football player uses crutches to leave a field after a game.
Another big name in the Redblacks quarterback mix is Jeremiah Masoli, who ruptured his Achilles tendon early last season. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press)

Ottawa now has several quarterbacks under contract including last year's main starter Dustin Crum and veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who's been limited to five games over the past two seasons because of injuries.

"Dru is a productive quarterback who has demonstrated when previously given the opportunity to be an excellent decision maker who can lead a team on the field," said Redblacks general manager Shawn Burke in a news release.

"We believe he will fit in well in our quarterbacks room and we're excited that he wants to take the next step in his career [here]."

Winnipeg gained a fifth-round draft pick last week in exchange for Brown's exclusive negotiating rights.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Andrew Foote

Digital reporter

Andrew Foote has been covering Ottawa-area news for the CBC since February 2013 after graduating from Carleton University. He can be reached at andrew.foote@cbc.ca.

