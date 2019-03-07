Skip to Main Content
New

Pinky promise? Your reaction to news that warm weather's on the way

Whether you're a cynic or an optimist, it seems like almost everyone can agree: Ottawa's bitter cold has been a bit much this winter. That seems to be where the consensus ends.

Cold's over after Thursday, climatologist Ian Black promises

The forecast looks promising, but some winter-weary Ottawans aren't convinced. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Whether you're a cynic or an optimist, it seems like almost everyone can agree: Ottawa's bitter cold has been a bit much this winter.

That seems to be where the consensus ends.

CBC climatologist Ian Black is predicting Thursday will be the last cold day for the foreseeable future.

Ian's forecast left some with a warm glow.

Others were skeptical.

And some were downright chilly.

In the end, we're all winners. Aren't we?

