Pinky promise? Your reaction to news that warm weather's on the way

Whether you're a cynic or an optimist, it seems like almost everyone can agree: Ottawa's bitter cold has been a bit much this winter.

That seems to be where the consensus ends.

CBC climatologist Ian Black is predicting Thursday will be the last cold day for the foreseeable future.

One last cold day before a change in the weather finally arrives. The sun shines, but it still feels like January. It’s -21° (w/c -29). High -8° w/⬆️ W winds 20+. Risk of frostbite. Fri & Sat look bright w/highs just below the freezing point. Still looks like ❄️Sun. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/CunCuLetIv">pic.twitter.com/CunCuLetIv</a> —@BlacksWeather

Ian's forecast left some with a warm glow.

FINALLY!!!!! Winter can go away, we have had enough for this year haha... —@glagroix

I will banish my parka to the downstairs closet until next winter with glee! <a href="https://t.co/Td1bDJaBC2">pic.twitter.com/Td1bDJaBC2</a> —@Acadian_Is_Yoda

<a href="https://twitter.com/chrisloveradio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chrisloveradio</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SandraKiss1053?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SandraKiss1053</a> The Gods have spoken. I think we can be a little more positive and optimistic when reading the weather. <a href="https://twitter.com/kissottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kissottawa</a> —@TheLeeWilliams

This calls for a Scotch! —@fastrunner2b

Last cold day of the winter <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/spring?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#spring</a> is coming early in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/ik4SK8fOTH">pic.twitter.com/ik4SK8fOTH</a> —@KodySpringer

Others were skeptical.

One last cold day??... <a href="https://t.co/j7brzmwAbM">pic.twitter.com/j7brzmwAbM</a> —@MsDeSocio

Brutally cold this morning so I’m not convinced yet ! —@J_Anthony_22

This tweet is the jinx to end all jinxes right here. —@vexedalex

I'd like to believe that. Really, I would. —@HammerMediaOtt

And some were downright chilly.

I don't believe you —@natsbrain

Lies, damned lies, and weather forecasts. —@neil_h_watson

Ya last cold day of winter and the LRT will be ready next week 🙄 —@gr8whitenortheh

Riiiiiiiight... because meteorologists have never been wrong. —@stretchy613

In the end, we're all winners. Aren't we?