Pinky promise? Your reaction to news that warm weather's on the way
Cold's over after Thursday, climatologist Ian Black promises
Whether you're a cynic or an optimist, it seems like almost everyone can agree: Ottawa's bitter cold has been a bit much this winter.
That seems to be where the consensus ends.
CBC climatologist Ian Black is predicting Thursday will be the last cold day for the foreseeable future.
One last cold day before a change in the weather finally arrives. The sun shines, but it still feels like January. It’s -21° (w/c -29). High -8° w/⬆️ W winds 20+. Risk of frostbite. Fri & Sat look bright w/highs just below the freezing point. Still looks like ❄️Sun. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/CunCuLetIv">pic.twitter.com/CunCuLetIv</a>—@BlacksWeather
Ian's forecast left some with a warm glow.
FINALLY!!!!! Winter can go away, we have had enough for this year haha...—@glagroix
I will banish my parka to the downstairs closet until next winter with glee! <a href="https://t.co/Td1bDJaBC2">pic.twitter.com/Td1bDJaBC2</a>—@Acadian_Is_Yoda
<a href="https://twitter.com/chrisloveradio?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chrisloveradio</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SandraKiss1053?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SandraKiss1053</a> The Gods have spoken. I think we can be a little more positive and optimistic when reading the weather. <a href="https://twitter.com/kissottawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kissottawa</a>—@TheLeeWilliams
This calls for a Scotch!—@fastrunner2b
Last cold day of the winter <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/spring?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#spring</a> is coming early in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/ik4SK8fOTH">pic.twitter.com/ik4SK8fOTH</a>—@KodySpringer
Others were skeptical.
One last cold day??... <a href="https://t.co/j7brzmwAbM">pic.twitter.com/j7brzmwAbM</a>—@MsDeSocio
Brutally cold this morning so I’m not convinced yet !—@J_Anthony_22
This tweet is the jinx to end all jinxes right here.—@vexedalex
I'd like to believe that. Really, I would.—@HammerMediaOtt
And some were downright chilly.
I don't believe you—@natsbrain
Lies, damned lies, and weather forecasts.—@neil_h_watson
Ya last cold day of winter and the LRT will be ready next week 🙄—@gr8whitenortheh
Riiiiiiiight... because meteorologists have never been wrong.—@stretchy613
<a href="https://t.co/b6BVqqQ4M1">pic.twitter.com/b6BVqqQ4M1</a>—@SMCslipintoit
In the end, we're all winners. Aren't we?
Let me guess... the prize is giant puddles!—@Centretowner
