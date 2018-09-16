Ottawa car lovers lament the end of the Beetle

Ottawa car fans say they'll miss seeing new Beetles on the roads now that Volkswagen has revealed plans to cease production of the iconic automobile.

The automaker announced on Thursday it would stop producing its Beetle compact car globally in 2019 as part of a leap toward a future of mass-market electric cars.

Paul Hopkinson, member of the Capital City Volkswagen Club, has owned nine of the cars and said it'll be strange not seeing new ones on the road.

"It's the end of an era," he told CBC Radio's All In A Day.

Hopkinson said he owned eight of his nine vehicles when he was a young man, because they were easy to pick up.

"They are very economical cars. They were easy to get and almost disposable."

The company cited declining sales for the decision to end production of the car.

Company moving on

Chris Chase, an automotive writer with autotrader.ca, said the second wave of the Beetles were never as popular as the original vehicles and the interest faded.

"The modern interpretation of the Beetle doesn't get as much attention now as it did when it was first brought back in the late 90s," he said

"There isn't enough demand anymore for Volkswagen to keep making a car for purely nostalgic reasons."

Volkswagen also faced a scandal in 2015, when it was revealed the company's diesel cars had been rigged to cheat emission tests.

Chase said the company is moving into electric cars and he can see a day when the Beetle comes back — as a battery-powered model.

But Volkswagen plans to squash the Beetle after this year. We'll get reaction to that announcement. 9:26

"They really want to rebuild their image as a company that does respect the environment, which is going to take a lot of work," he said.

"I would really not be surprised to see them bring the Beetle design and name back as an electric car."

Hopkinson, however, said the emission test scandal didn't really faze older fans who are more connected to the original Beetle.