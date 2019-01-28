Owners of snow-removal firm charged with bankruptcy fraud

The owners of an Ottawa snow-clearing company have been charged by the RCMP for moving assets out of the company before declaring bankruptcy.

The two owners of Ottawa Diamond Construction and the company itself declared bankruptcy in 2015, leaving creditors on the hook.

But a joint unit with the RCMP and the Office of the Superintendent of Bankruptcy allege the two owners moved $375,000 out of the company just a few weeks before declaring bankruptcy.

The RCMP also allege that the company was not in danger of bankruptcy if the money hadn't been pulled out of the firm.

The pair have been charged with fraudulent removal of bankrupt property under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act and will appear in court on Tuesday.