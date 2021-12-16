Free rapid tests hard to find in Ottawa despite new pop-up 'blitz'

Free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests remain a swab in the hay stack for many people in Ottawa, despite a newly announced "holiday testing blitz" from the Ontario government.

On Wednesday, the province said it would open nearly 150 pop-up locations, including LCBOs, across the province over the coming days where people can pick up rapid tests at no charge.

No Ottawa locations were listed on the schedule as of Thursday morning.

The province's announcement came as local residents expressed frustration with the lack of wider access to free kits to date.

Ottawa residents frustrated by unavailability of rapid tests Duration 1:02 Ottawa residents Angelica Haggert and Edward Ng say trying to get access to rapid COVID-19 tests in Ontario is a frustrating process, especially because so many other provinces provide free tests to residents.

There have been avenues for some people to get free tests. The Ottawa Board of Trade said it has provided 816 small- and medium-sized businesses (including non-members) with a total of 103,000 tests since Labour Day.

"The take-up of these kits is increasing every single week," said spokesperson Kimothy Walker, adding scheduled pickups are booked through to Jan. 6.

The province is also sending a total of 11 million tests home with students over the holidays, which are distributed by schools.

Ottawa resident Edward Ng said the rollout strategy has left him in the lurch.

Ng is a federal public servant who works from home and his children currently attend school virtually, so they won't test kits from their school, he said.

"We're struggling a bit with that," he said. "At least one layer of protection is to get those tests."

Ng said he'd like to use tests to safely plan his first dinner with his in-laws in over a year.

Ottawa resident Edward Ng says he'd like to use rapid antigen tests to safely plan his first dinner with in-laws in over a year. (Supplied by Edward Ng)

Unlike PCR tests, which are offered at hospitals and other health-care settings and are considered the gold standard in testing, rapid antigen tests offer a quick way to detect a potential infection.

While the highly sensitive PCR tests are sent off for lab analysis and typically take at least a day to provide patients with results, rapid tests are a bit like an at-home pregnancy test: A do-it-yourself version that shows results in around 15 minutes.

Ng said he's considered ordering tests from private sellers online, but they're expensive.

Angelica Haggert has already gone down that route. The Ottawa resident ordered 20 tests for $200 on Tuesday, a day before the province's holiday pop-up announcement.

"We're lucky enough that we can afford them," she said.

One online provider, Rapid Test and Trace Canada, said it's seen demand for tests "explode" in the past few weeks. Co-founder Sandy White said the business began as a testing advocacy group, then morphed into a retailer earlier this year.

"Government has really failed in being able to step up and offer people these products either free or cheap and effectively," White said.

According to Health Canada, Ontario received 31.8 million rapid tests from the federal government as of Dec. 3, with fewer than one third of those tests reported as used.

More than 45M tests given out, province says

A spokesperson for Ontario's Ministry of Health said Wednesday the province has distributed more than 45.8 million rapid tests to settings such as schools, hospitals and workplaces. That includes the 11 million tests for students over the holidays.

While the schedule for pickups is currently packed, Walker says there remains "months of supply left" for businesses.

CBC News has asked the Ministry of Health how soon Ottawans can expect holiday pickup locations to open in their city. The government's initial announcement said the list of locations would be updated weekly.

"We are working with local partners, public health units and municipalities to determine specific pop-up sites based on local data and needs," the province stated on its website.

CBC News has also reached out to Ottawa Public Health for any details about local pickup spots.